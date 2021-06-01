Gazprom Neft and Repsol's cutting-edge technology to help develop one of Khanty Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra's most challenging fields

Eurotek-Yugra is a joint venture (JV) between Gazprom Neft and Spain’s Repsol which was established in 2017. The company is managed by shareholders on a parity basis. The JV holds seven exploration and production licences in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra (KhMAO). The company is conducting geological prospecting works within Karabashsky license areas located in the Kondinsky District of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

The base field of the asset is the Raul-Yuri Ervier field (formerly the Ouryinskoye field), which was discovered at the Karabashsky 1 and 2 licence areas in 2013. Extensive testing of horizontal exploration wells was undertaken in 2016 and 2018–2019. Overall, 195.8 million tonnes of oil and 10.6 billion cubic metres of gas are recorded on the state balance sheet for the Ervier field.

* The DDI (Directional Difficulty Index) was 6.69, compared with the industry average of around six. The design is also characterized by a significant horizontal deviation from the surface drilling location: the ERD (Extended Reach Drilling) ratio of wellbore’s horizontal reach to its true vertical depth is 2.85, while for most wells it is less than 2.5.

The ERD classification allows to assess the complexity of horizontal well construction. It includes generalised global data on existing horizontal wells by distance from the surface drilling location.

The length of the main wellbore exceeded 2.2 km, with four additional wellbores ranging in length from 1,350 to 1,650 m.

The Raul-Yuri Ervier field is characterised by a heterogeneous, thin-layered reservoir, the abundance of faults and uncertain saturation, water-oil and gas-oil contact patterns. Construction of the well was preceded by the construction of a geomechanical model of the reservoir and modelling drilling processes in heterogeneous formations, confirming the need for non-standard approaches to the reservoir development.