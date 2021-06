Missing Person/ Westminister Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ryan Miller

STATION: VSP Westminister

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2021 at 1858 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Road, Ludlow, VT

VIOLATION: N/A

MISSING: Russell Nord

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police Westminister Barracks is looking

for public assistance in locating Russell Nord. Nord was last seen in the area

of East Hill Road in Ludlow, VT wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt,

white and blue jacket, and black pants. Anyone with information on Nord's

whereabouts should call VSP Westminister at (802)722-4600.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648