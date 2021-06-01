Sekonic is celebrating its 70th Anniversary
Sekonic is a company that never wants to forget where it comes from, while still focusing on innovative products for the future””TOKYO, JAPAN, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sekonic Corporation, the leader in design and engineering of Professional Photographic Light Meters and color meters, shared news that Sekonic would be celebrating its 70th anniversary. On June 1st, 1951, "Seiko Electronic Co. Ltd" the predecessor company of Sekonic, started manufacturing and selling light meters. We are immensely humbled and proud to be celebrating our 70th Anniversary in 2021.
— Kenji Sawai, Director and COO of Sekonic
“For 70 years, we have designed and manufactured the most innovative and sophisticated light measuring instruments in the Photographic and Cine/Video industry. Our commitment to meet and exceed the demands and expectations of our customers continues with more passion than ever. Sekonic is a company that never wants to forget where it comes from, while still focusing on innovative products for the future”
Sekonic has created many firsts:
• The first light meter made in Japan
• The first all-weather designed meter
• The first combination spot and incident meter
• The first flash meter with radio triggering functionality
• The first flash meter to create/display the exposure profiling
• The first handheld spectrometer to measure flash and SSI.
Sekonic will launch a special limited edition light meter to celebrate this milestone. Details will be released to the public on July 1st.
For more information, contact Ab Sesay, Marketing & Product Manager at abs@macgroupus.com
About Sekonic Corporation
For 70 years, Sekonic Corporation, Tokyo, Japan has designed and manufactured the most innovative and sophisticated light measuring instruments in the photographic and Cine/Video industry. From our first meter in 1951 to our most recent release of the C-800 spectrometer, Sekonic has been on space shuttle missions and in studios around the world helping to create amazing images. Our commitment to meet and exceed the demands of the professional and their expectations continues with vigorous passion today. Visit us at www.sekonic.com
About MAC Group
32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Colleen Carlisle Nicholas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-2678
