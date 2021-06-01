Guión Partners Releases New Music Remix ‘Yours’ ft. Actor/Singer Barachi
New Single & Video ‘YOURS’ Out NowLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMUSIC+ and Guión Partners the producers of the award-winning short-form motion picture ‘Therapy’ have released another smash hit ‘Yours’ from the film’s soundtrack and visual album. Accompanying the song’s release is the visually dreamy music video. GMUSIC+ has shopped a deal with Sony/Orchard a production and distribution upstream deal to be later announced. ‘Yours’ out now is impacting Urban, R&B reporting radio stations, during June Black Music Month.
‘Yours’ featuring Barachi is track #3 on the ‘Therapy’ motion picture soundtrack/visual album and the 3rd. single released. ‘Yours’ is set on the backdrop at the height of a passionate romance between the two main actors Barachi Lucien (Jonathan) and Isadora Ortega (Jada), in the film ‘Therapy’. Music and film dealmaker, Guión Partners CEO/Executive Producer, Lindsay Guión produced the ‘Yours’ music video. He oversaw the video’s beautifully filmed storyline, scenes, and locations as full-scale movie production. ‘Yours’ storyline laid the foundation for the video’s sensual and captivating mood.
‘Therapy’ the film has received over 60 national and international film festival awards. Furthering the success of the movie, its musical soundtrack, and the visual album is a deal in the works with Guión Partners, GMUSIC+, and Sony Orchard for music, independent artists’ upstreaming development, and direct merchandising shop at major department stores.
About
GUIÓN PARTNERS was founded in 2005 by music industry entrepreneur LINDSAY GUIÓN. In the past decade, we have grown to a team of 65+ talented marketing and management professionals, in addition to our partnerships with industry leaders around the world.
‘Therapy’ motion picture soundtrack/visual album