Michele Malo of The Mindset Menu to be Featured on Close Up Radio

When we get into a rut, but we are afraid of change, to move through that pain alone can be scary. Michele Malo wants to help guide you toward your future.

Michele Malo can best be described as a force of nature. Through her career, which has spanned across Fortune 500 companies in the food service industry, Michele leverages her leadership skills to bring out the best in those she serves, encourages others to recapture their vitality, find their joy, and maximize their outcomes in the world. Her ability to consistently return brands to their iconic status has earned her the moniker “The Change CEO.”

Today, Michele has created the Mindset Menu, which carries her restorative approach forward as a coach for individuals and teams, as a speaker motivating audiences all over the world, and as an author and mentor who empowers others to confidently live a life without regrets.

“When people have the rug pulled out from under them, I coach them to see what their next destination is and what they need to do next,” says Michele. “Restoration means that you don’t have to reinvent yourself. It's a process of rediscovery! Embrace your purpose, elevate your voice, expand your potential.”

Michele spent 25 years in the restaurant and hospitality industry, working for household names like Kraft and Kellogg's. For fledgling entrepreneurs, Michele helps her clients design their business model and develop their branding.

“That’s where the menu of the Mindset Menu comes in,” It's a little bit of a nod to my corporate experience,” says Michele. “When you go to a restaurant, you get that big menu. It's overwhelming, just like what entrepreneurship and career transitioning can be for people. The Mindset Menu is the free appetizer.

“You're not going to start a business, launch a new career, or start doing speaking engagements if your mindset is one big roadblock. You have to surround yourself with people who support you, someone just to be that constant cheerleader,” says Michele. “What I do is literally take someone's hand and say, “It's going to be all right, let’s figure out what you’re truly good at and rediscover yourself.”

In the past year, Michele has been helping clients through transition during COVID.

“I really want folks to reach their full potential,” says Michele. “Some folks are really happy in their misery, but after COVID, I'm actually seeing people starting to embrace doing what makes them happy. We needed an ‘Appetite for Sanity,’ to restore our belief in ourselves, When you have that appetite for making small changes, you gain clarity to finally be who you are.”

