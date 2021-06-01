News Release - Cambridge - Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101923
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05-31-2021 / 1918 hrs.
STREET: RT 109 by McNally Rd
TOWN: Cambridge
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Marie Ann Perreault
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Rt 109 by McNally Rd in the town of Cambridge. When Troopers arrived on scene they found the operator, Marie Ann Perreault deceased. The initial investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was traveling west on Rt 109 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. State Police were assisted by Cambridge Fire and Cambridge Rescue.
This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr Knight at the Williston State Police Barracks 802-878-7111
Sergeant Mike Anderson
Vermont State Police
Troop “A” Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494
(802) 878-7111