News Release - Cambridge - Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101923

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05-31-2021 / 1918 hrs.

STREET: RT 109 by McNally Rd

TOWN: Cambridge

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marie Ann Perreault

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Rt 109 by McNally Rd in the town of Cambridge. When Troopers arrived on scene they found the operator, Marie Ann Perreault deceased. The initial investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was traveling west on Rt 109 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. State Police were assisted by Cambridge Fire and Cambridge Rescue.

This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr Knight at the Williston State Police Barracks 802-878-7111

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111