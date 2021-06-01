Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,973 in the last 365 days.

News Release - Cambridge - Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A101923                                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05-31-2021 / 1918 hrs.

STREET: RT 109 by McNally Rd

TOWN: Cambridge

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marie Ann Perreault

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single vehicle crash on Rt 109 by McNally Rd in the town of Cambridge. When Troopers arrived on scene they found the operator, Marie Ann Perreault deceased.  The initial investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was traveling west on Rt 109 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. State Police were assisted by Cambridge Fire and Cambridge Rescue.

 

 

This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr Knight at the Williston State Police Barracks 802-878-7111

 

 

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

News Release - Cambridge - Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.