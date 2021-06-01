Ron Garfield Coaching & Strategy Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When leaders can truly develop leadership skills, it not only makes them a more powerful and graceful leader within their organization, but also within themselves, impacting all aspects of their life.

Executive leadership coach Ron Garfield works with clients to develop leadership mindsets and behaviors that impact individual and organizational productivity, collaboration and efficiency.

“Clients come to coaching for a reason and that’s to evoke change and transformation for themselves or their companies,” says Garfield. “I’m a coach who really believes in transformation. Whether it's an organization or an individual, it’s about stepping into better versions of themselves.”

Garfield specializes in transitional coaching. His clients are typically executives transitioning within their organization, or looking to transition outside of their organization, or into an entirely different field altogether. Garfield also works with individuals who are transitioning into what he calls the 2.0 or 3.0 versions of themselves.

As an entrepreneurial senior executive and leadership coach, Garfield has extensive experience in leading high performance organizations and successfully developing and executing profitable business plans and strategies in the entertainment industry. Garfield himself transitioned from being a corporate entertainment executive for 30 years, serving in senior leadership roles for some of the countries most well-respected entertainment companies. Fremantle, Sony Pictures Television, Ovation TV, Hallmark Channel and Fox Broadcasting.

“In my career in the entertainment industry, it was positioning, politics, spinning, what is the next best position, who do I need to watch and what did you do for me today. After a while, that becomes exhausting. Through my own personnel work and transformation, a service oriented mindset and framework has evolved. Creating a safe space for leaders and organizations to change and being in service of that is how I approach my coaching work. I love to see change. I just get such a charge out of that when I see people make that shift.”

Today, the Ron Garfield Coaching & Strategy Group works with individuals going through similar transition and all the different considerations that come along.

“This work speaks to me in ways that over 25 years of senior executive experience never did,” says Garfield. “I’ve seen and experienced firsthand the power of transformative change and the impact a willingness to dig deep and get uncomfortable can have on an individual and organization.”

Garfield taps into multiple coaching resources in his work. He is a certified coach through the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and was trained through the highly respected and recognized Co-Active Training Institute. He is also trained as a “mental fitness” coach through his work with Positive Intelligence (PQ), a coaching operating system that helps identify and diminish the impact of your saboteurs. Those voices in your head, your internal enemies, each with their own way of distracting you and working against your best interest. According to Garfield, there are 10 major saboteurs, always lead by the Judge and followed by Avoider, Controller, Hyper-Achiever, Hyper-Rational, Hyper-Vigilant, Pleaser, Restless, Stickler, Victim.

“We want to be able to shift from saboteur mode and operate from the Sage perspective: exploration, navigation, innovation, empathy, and activation,” says Garfield.

Close Up Radio will feature Ron Garfield in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 3rd at 1pm EDT

