Hamilton's show North Star at Brighton Fringe Festival live streams last four shows
North Star runs June 3, 4, 5 and 6 at 1pmEDT/6pmBST
Performing live and online has been interesting. I am excited to perform for fans in these final four shows!”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full of humour and song, Lori Hamilton's North Star is about charting a way through life’s tragedies, calamities and pratfalls to eventual happiness. North Star is set to run for the final shows, live and streaming June 3, 4, 5 and 6 through the Brighton Fringe online in collaboration with theSpaceUK. Tickets are available at Brighton Fringe.
— Lori Hamilton
“Mum called me ‘the child who ruined my life’ and took a vacation to Hawaii with the money my pain-killer addicted Dad left me for college fees. So, it seemed pretty clear I was on my own. North Star is about navigating dysfunctional families, personal tragedies, professional mishaps and lousy lovers. It’s not been graceful or elegant, but it’s all been very real, and I’m certain that lots of people will find that the songs and the show have strong echoes their own lives.” Read more information about North Star.
Hamilton is a New York comedian, actor and singer (Eddie’s Attic comedy club in Atlanta rather flatteringly called her a “comedy goddess”) who has created four one-woman shows, won the Barrow Group 48-hour film festival writing award. toured the Southwest as a singer with the UCLA Jazz club and has sung with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Atlanta Opera and the Brooklyn Philharmonic.
She also performed in lots of late-night gigs at big comedy clubs in New York where most people were drunk and not listening. Lori is a member of the Friar’s Club. Lori has won 54 awards for creativity, amongst them five for Best Show and 17 of the awards have come from 12 film festivals in the last year.
The flip side of her life is as a businesswoman, running a market research company, generating billions of dollars for clients.
While humans may see all this as success, Lori’s cats are resolutely unimpressed. Her origins are in a northern Californian suburb outside Berkeley where Lori grew up surrounded by people of many backgrounds and ideas. It was a good start. But things went downhill, not least because her Dad died in her Freshman year, and she’s been supporting herself since she was an 18-year-old student.
Press Reviews
“Hamilton’s performance ... is very funny."
- Donna M Day, North End West UK
“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”
- Atlanta Press
“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”
- Go Go Magazine, Denver
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 53 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com.
Lori Hamilton's North Star