What is your attitude and relationship with money?

WESTON, CT, US, June 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Future Purpose will spotlight Syble Solomon, Founder of LifeWise Strategies and creator of Money Habitudes as a featured guest on the weekly ‘Pause for Purpose series’ Wednesday, June 2nd 4:00 EDT. Syble will discuss the easiest way to start an open conversation about money behavior (see www.myfuturepurpose.com Talking about money can often be a difficult conversation to have with kids, teens, young adults, women, men and couples. Syble Solomon created Money Habitudes to help people talk about their finances in a fun, constructive way. It is a great tool for anyone to learn more about their own or their clients’ financial habits and attitudes.In the deck are 54 statement cards about money topics that align with six Money Habitudes (MH):1. Security – Money helps you feel safe and secure2. Planning – Money helps you achieve your goals3. Status – Money helps you create a positive image4. Giving – Money helps you feel good by giving to others5. Spontaneous – Money helps you enjoy the moment6. Carefree – Money is not a priorityThere are no right or wrong answers. You read the statement cards and put them in three categories:1. That’s me2. Sometimes, it depends3. That is not meThis is a great ice breaker to talk about money with people of different ages, income and education levels. It helps people understand their money habits / attitudes and steps to take toward heightened financial security“I continue to use Money Habitudes cards in career development conversations with all age groups and workshop participants to help individuals in transition,” said Joyce Cohen Chief People Officer at My Future Purpose. ”It is quick, fun and informative to help people understand advantages and challenges of their money personality in addition to necessary steps leading toward financial security.”Before Syble’s interest in why people manage money as they do she enjoyed careers in early childhood special education, gerontology and executive coaching. Her lifelong learning background helped her develop educational materials to work through challenging times and transitions. It also helped her create an engaging way to discuss sensitive money related issues. Research reports say money has consistently topped Americans list of stresses above family and health.My Future Purpose LLC hosts a weekly Wednesday afternoon series featuring special vetted guests who share their discovery of purpose and invite others to join the conversation for the Pause for Purpose Zoom series. Featured guests discovered their purpose by:• Volunteering for non-profits that captured their heart• Advocating for a cause that resonated with them• Creating good from a tragedy or personal loss• Working for a company whose purpose aligns with theirs• Reinventing self after transitioning from other professionsTo join Syble Solomon Wednesday June 2 at 4:00 PM EDT register with www.myfuturepurpose.com above Syble’s photo on the left panel.ABOUT MY FUTURE PURPOSEMy Future Purpose is a multi-faceted membership organization founded by Joyce Cohen and Vicki Thomas who are committed to the growing Purpose Movement. My Future Purpose helps individuals, professionals and organizations harness the power of purpose by providing weekly guests, quarterly workshops, virtual and on-site retreats and collaborative initiatives to guide participants to discover their purpose. Vicki Thomas and Joyce Cohen host weekly Wednesday afternoon 4:00 (EST) virtual online discussions featuring special guests who share their inspiring stories that meets and serves their purpose. Join us and learn more at myfuturepurpose.com. Our purpose is to inspire yours.

