Xavier Media Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Develops Proprietary Software For Its Streaming Channels
valiant eagle, inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Xavier Media Group (XMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU), is pleased to announce that it has begun development of its in-house proprietary OTT streaming and channel building application. The software will be named, “Channel Bank”. The customized application will allow for direct publishing to Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV’s, and any other streaming platform distributors without using 3rd party providers.
XMG’s new sotfware will be a cloud based, all-in-one, TV channel management tool with infinite possibilities. Based on experiences, the company needed a tool, which via means of automation, and integration of dependent processing, nullifies the error margin of all manual, highly repetitive tasks, which increases not only the efficiency of operation, but also optimizes the costs of broadcasting.
XMG typically allocates a monthly budget toward third-party providers for publishing their content on different streaming platforms. Once it reinvests that allocated budget into itself by creating this platform, not only will cut costs, it will also realize significant profits by turning the platform into another stream of revenue for the company. XMG will have the ability to launch OTT streaming channels for content providers realizing monthly fees and also sharing in ad revenue.
Some of the features of the software are:
Self Managed Playout: provides a cost effective, flexible, all-in-one solution, allowing complete control over content and the TV channels that it is broadcasted on. Can manage and oversee channel playlists, add own on-screen graphic or advertisements.
Live and VOD distribution: Globally distribute videos using a Management Console online.
Video Monetization: Drive new revenues through subscriptions, ads, and pay-per-view.
Advanced Analytics: Will allow for data-driven decisions.
Cloud Playout: provides a simple playout solution to store and distribute content without the hassle and expense of traditional TV broadcasting. With this solution, XMG is fully enabled to alter channels and playout when necessary, whilst maintaining full control over content.
Reliable transmission: high quality tv signals with low delay without expensive and demanding satellite infrastructure.
This platform will provide XMG another stream of revenue by allowing for white labeling. XMG will allow content providers the creation of their own customized branded apps allowing them to launch their own television channel across devices with their own logo and branding. By setting this new platform up as a white label service supplier, other companies can then use XMG as a third-party provider and pay a monthly fee to XMG to publish their content onto streaming platforms. Customizable OTT platforms are the next evolution in video streaming.
Xavier Mitchell, CEO of XMG says, “Strategic decisions are being implemented in our company right now, and this is one of them. With us creating our streaming platform and adding another source of revenue to our company, we are continuing to set Valiant Eagle up for growth and long-term success.”
Updates will be forthcoming.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains
forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe
harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected
future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to
risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this
press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of
technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such
forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors,
which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc.
to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation
under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Valiant Eagle, Inc
Valiant Eagle Inc (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the
energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to
achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with
respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important
part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as
speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various
means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer
satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.
Valiant Eagle
Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net
Website: www.valianteagle.net
Twitter: @valianteagleinc
Facebook: @valianteagleinc
tracy goodwin
Valiant Eagle, Inc
+1 714-912-9524
email us here