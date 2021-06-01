Xavier Media Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Develops Proprietary Software For Its Streaming Channels

channel bank logo

valiant eagle, inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Xavier Media Group (XMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU), is pleased to announce that it has begun development of its in-house proprietary OTT streaming and channel building application. The software will be named, “Channel Bank”. The customized application will allow for direct publishing to Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV’s, and any other streaming platform distributors without using 3rd party providers.

XMG’s new sotfware will be a cloud based, all-in-one, TV channel management tool with infinite possibilities. Based on experiences, the company needed a tool, which via means of automation, and integration of dependent processing, nullifies the error margin of all manual, highly repetitive tasks, which increases not only the efficiency of operation, but also optimizes the costs of broadcasting.

XMG typically allocates a monthly budget toward third-party providers for publishing their content on different streaming platforms. Once it reinvests that allocated budget into itself by creating this platform, not only will cut costs, it will also realize significant profits by turning the platform into another stream of revenue for the company. XMG will have the ability to launch OTT streaming channels for content providers realizing monthly fees and also sharing in ad revenue.



Some of the features of the software are:

Self Managed Playout: provides a cost effective, flexible, all-in-one solution, allowing complete control over content and the TV channels that it is broadcasted on. Can manage and oversee channel playlists, add own on-screen graphic or advertisements.

Live and VOD distribution: Globally distribute videos using a Management Console online.

Video Monetization: Drive new revenues through subscriptions, ads, and pay-per-view.

Advanced Analytics: Will allow for data-driven decisions.

Cloud Playout: provides a simple playout solution to store and distribute content without the hassle and expense of traditional TV broadcasting. With this solution, XMG is fully enabled to alter channels and playout when necessary, whilst maintaining full control over content.

Reliable transmission: high quality tv signals with low delay without expensive and demanding satellite infrastructure.

This platform will provide XMG another stream of revenue by allowing for white labeling. XMG will allow content providers the creation of their own customized branded apps allowing them to launch their own television channel across devices with their own logo and branding. By setting this new platform up as a white label service supplier, other companies can then use XMG as a third-party provider and pay a monthly fee to XMG to publish their content onto streaming platforms. Customizable OTT platforms are the next evolution in video streaming.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of XMG says, “Strategic decisions are being implemented in our company right now, and this is one of them. With us creating our streaming platform and adding another source of revenue to our company, we are continuing to set Valiant Eagle up for growth and long-term success.”



Updates will be forthcoming.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains

forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of

1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe

harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected

future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to

risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this

press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of

technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such

forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors,

which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc.

to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation

under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to

publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle Inc (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the

energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to

achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with

respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important

part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as

speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various

means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer

satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

