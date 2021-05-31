EcoTextile: Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg
EcoTextile: Eurofins announces partnership with BeVegENGLAND, NORTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical management testing company Eurofins Chem-MAP has announced a partnership with BeVeg, the world’s only ISO-accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program.
Eurofins Chem-MAP’s vegan apparel and footwear verification testing programme has now been approved and listed with US-based BeVeg as a way of verifying products, materials and chemicals as vegan.
As the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, BeVeg claims to be the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace.
