ENGLAND, NORTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical management testing company Eurofins Chem-MAP has announced a partnership with BeVeg, the world’s only ISO-accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program.

Eurofins Chem-MAP’s vegan apparel and footwear verification testing programme has now been approved and listed with US-based BeVeg as a way of verifying products, materials and chemicals as vegan.

As the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard, trademark and program, BeVeg claims to be the most reliable vegan trademark claim on the global marketplace.

EcoTextile: Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

