Derby/ Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501728
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 0930 hours
STREET: Ketchum Hill Rd
TOWN: Craftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Rd
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lilliane Williams
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stannard, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the morning of 5/31/21 State Police were made aware of a single vehicle off the road with no one with it on Ketchum Rd. in the town of Craftsbury. Troopers responded to the scene and observed the vehicle upside down in a ditch. Troopers called the operator, who advised that she had lost control of the car while negotiating a corner. There were no injuries and the vehicle was removed from the road.
Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585