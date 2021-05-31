Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,209 in the last 365 days.

Derby/ Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A501728                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 0930 hours

STREET: Ketchum Hill Rd

TOWN: Craftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Rd

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lilliane Williams

AGE: 18     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stannard, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the morning of 5/31/21 State Police were made aware of a single vehicle off the road with no one with it on Ketchum Rd. in the town of Craftsbury. Troopers responded to the scene and observed the vehicle upside down in a ditch. Troopers called the operator, who advised that she had lost control of the car while negotiating a corner. There were no injuries and the vehicle was removed from the road.

 

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

 

You just read:

Derby/ Single Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.