Derby/ Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501728

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/31/21 0930 hours

STREET: Ketchum Hill Rd

TOWN: Craftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Rd

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lilliane Williams

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stannard, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the morning of 5/31/21 State Police were made aware of a single vehicle off the road with no one with it on Ketchum Rd. in the town of Craftsbury. Troopers responded to the scene and observed the vehicle upside down in a ditch. Troopers called the operator, who advised that she had lost control of the car while negotiating a corner. There were no injuries and the vehicle was removed from the road.

