IADA Joins European Business Aviation Association
Extending Dealer Organization’s Global Reach
IADA’s involvement in the affairs of the European Business Aviation Association is an extension of IADA members’ global reach in aircraft sales transactions.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), based in Brussels, Belgium, has accepted the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) as a full voting member. EBAA is the leading organization for operators of business aircraft in Europe.
— ADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
“IADA’s involvement in the affairs of the European Business Aviation Association is an extension of IADA members’ global reach in aircraft sales transactions,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Several of our members are already active in the EBAA and have recommended IADA organizational involvement as part of our focus on international business aviation activities.”
EBAA advocates for policies that better the European business aviation sector on behalf of more than 700 member companies. EBAA represents corporate operators, commercial operators, manufacturers, airports, fixed-base operators, and more, with a total fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft.
IADA Extends Reach Beyond NBAA Activities
“IADA and its accredited aircraft dealers and verified products and services members have long been active in the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in the United States,” said Starling. “This expansion to European activities through EBAA is a natural fit for the organization, as our members extend their scope to transactions throughout the continent as a truly global group dedicated to making aircraft deals more efficient, ethical and transparent,” he added.
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, the International Aircraft Dealers Association provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and an exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale in this search portal, where buyers can shop from an average of 500 listings at any given time. In 2020, AircraftExchange facilitated more than $5 billion in sales of nearly 640 aircraft, averaging over 1.7 transactions per day for every day of the year. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here