IADA Joins European Business Aviation Association

Hawker 900XP Based in Dusseldorf, Germany, Listed Exclusively by JETHQ on AircraftExchange.com.

Hawker 900XP Based in Dusseldorf, Germany, Listed Exclusively by JETHQ on AircraftExchange.com.

Extending Dealer Organization’s Global Reach

IADA’s involvement in the affairs of the European Business Aviation Association is an extension of IADA members’ global reach in aircraft sales transactions.”
— ADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), based in Brussels, Belgium, has accepted the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) as a full voting member. EBAA is the leading organization for operators of business aircraft in Europe.
﻿
“IADA’s involvement in the affairs of the European Business Aviation Association is an extension of IADA members’ global reach in aircraft sales transactions,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Several of our members are already active in the EBAA and have recommended IADA organizational involvement as part of our focus on international business aviation activities.”

EBAA advocates for policies that better the European business aviation sector on behalf of more than 700 member companies. EBAA represents corporate operators, commercial operators, manufacturers, airports, fixed-base operators, and more, with a total fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft.

IADA Extends Reach Beyond NBAA Activities

“IADA and its accredited aircraft dealers and verified products and services members have long been active in the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in the United States,” said Starling. “This expansion to European activities through EBAA is a natural fit for the organization, as our members extend their scope to transactions throughout the continent as a truly global group dedicated to making aircraft deals more efficient, ethical and transparent,” he added.

The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.

Working for business aircraft owners globally, the International Aircraft Dealers Association provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and an exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.

About IADA's AircraftExchange.com

AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.

Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale in this search portal, where buyers can shop from an average of 500 listings at any given time. In 2020, AircraftExchange facilitated more than $5 billion in sales of nearly 640 aircraft, averaging over 1.7 transactions per day for every day of the year. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.

Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

IADA Joins European Business Aviation Association

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
IADA Joins European Business Aviation Association
Astronics Enhanced Vision Systems Receives Approval from U.S., Canada and EASA for Airbus Helicopter EC130
IADA's April 2021 Preowned Aircraft Deals Double Compared to Pandemic April
View All Stories From This Author