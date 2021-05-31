Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans // Violation of Conditions

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

                 

CASE#: 21A201808

TROOPER:  Christopher Finley                      

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 05-26-21 / 0300 AM

LOCATION: Country Acres, Swanton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release 

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Champagne                                                                                     

AGE: 43 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT 

 

Victim: Vermont State Police does not release names of victims in domestic assault related issues.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26, 2021, at 0300 AM Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Swanton VT for a reported Citizen Dispute.  It was later discovered that Champagne has conditions of release not to have contact with, and to remain 300 feet away from the victim. On 05/28/21, Champagne was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 06/1/21 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE: July 1, 2021              

COURT: Franklin Superior 

LODGED – LOCATION:    N 

BAIL: N 

MUG SHOT:  N 

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

St Albans // Violation of Conditions

