St Albans // Violation of Conditions

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A201808

TROOPER: Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05-26-21 / 0300 AM

LOCATION: Country Acres, Swanton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Champagne

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

Victim: Vermont State Police does not release names of victims in domestic assault related issues.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26, 2021, at 0300 AM Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Swanton VT for a reported Citizen Dispute. It was later discovered that Champagne has conditions of release not to have contact with, and to remain 300 feet away from the victim. On 05/28/21, Champagne was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 06/1/21 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: July 1, 2021

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED – LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993