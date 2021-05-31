St Albans // Violation of Conditions
CASE#: 21A201808
TROOPER: Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05-26-21 / 0300 AM
LOCATION: Country Acres, Swanton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Champagne
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
Victim: Vermont State Police does not release names of victims in domestic assault related issues.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 26, 2021, at 0300 AM Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Swanton VT for a reported Citizen Dispute. It was later discovered that Champagne has conditions of release not to have contact with, and to remain 300 feet away from the victim. On 05/28/21, Champagne was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 06/1/21 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: July 1, 2021
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED – LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
