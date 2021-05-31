BEVVEG – LAUNCHES: THE ULTIMATE VEGAN ALCOHOL GUIDE FREE CONSUMER PHONE APP

Refreshing newsflash: The bevveg free app, dubbed “the ultimate vegan alcohol guide” can help you search and determine what is vegan safe before summer!

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is your beverage a BevVeg? Summer is around the corner and we can all use a sip of a cold drink! But did you know beer, wine, and many alcoholic beverages are processed with animal parts (gelatin, casein, glycerin, isinglass amongst others) and that not all beers are vegan friendly?

Refreshing newsflash: The bevveg free consumer app, dubbed “the ultimate vegan alcohol guide” can help you search and determine what is vegan safe before summer! You can download the free app at google play and ios app store.

The BevVeg app easily lets you know you if your beverage is a BevVeg. All you have to do is download it! The searchable database let’s you make recommendations, submit edits to vegan status for BeVeg review, and it even lets you email companies for more information directly from the app. BeVeg International welcomes users to interact with the database by submitting reviews and product pictures to make the vegan alcohol experience more enjoyable. After all, who doesn’t want to enjoy their beverage?!

Check out the new vegan app, and give it 5 stars. If there’s any user experience issue, please submit the feedback to info@beveg.com so the app kink can be addressed. BeVeg is in the business of consumer transparency through the ISO accredited vegan certification program. This app compliments the certified vegan program by allowing the consumer to drive the demand for such vegan label transparency.

Download the app on google play and at the ios app store. Sip Sip hooray!

BeVeg Law Firm
BevVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

BEVVEG – LAUNCHES: THE ULTIMATE VEGAN ALCOHOL GUIDE FREE CONSUMER PHONE APP

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Law, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
BeVeg Law Firm
BevVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

More From This Author
EcoTextile: Eurofins announces partnership with BeVeg
BEVVEG – LAUNCHES: THE ULTIMATE VEGAN ALCOHOL GUIDE FREE CONSUMER PHONE APP
Journey to the Jewel of Jordan: Bayt Sara, BeVeg certified vegan cuisine.
View All Stories From This Author