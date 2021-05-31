BEVVEG – LAUNCHES: THE ULTIMATE VEGAN ALCOHOL GUIDE FREE CONSUMER PHONE APP
Refreshing newsflash: The bevveg free app, dubbed “the ultimate vegan alcohol guide” can help you search and determine what is vegan safe before summer!PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is your beverage a BevVeg? Summer is around the corner and we can all use a sip of a cold drink! But did you know beer, wine, and many alcoholic beverages are processed with animal parts (gelatin, casein, glycerin, isinglass amongst others) and that not all beers are vegan friendly?
Refreshing newsflash: The bevveg free consumer app, dubbed “the ultimate vegan alcohol guide” can help you search and determine what is vegan safe before summer! You can download the free app at google play and ios app store.
The BevVeg app easily lets you know you if your beverage is a BevVeg. All you have to do is download it! The searchable database let’s you make recommendations, submit edits to vegan status for BeVeg review, and it even lets you email companies for more information directly from the app. BeVeg International welcomes users to interact with the database by submitting reviews and product pictures to make the vegan alcohol experience more enjoyable. After all, who doesn’t want to enjoy their beverage?!
Check out the new vegan app, and give it 5 stars. If there’s any user experience issue, please submit the feedback to info@beveg.com so the app kink can be addressed. BeVeg is in the business of consumer transparency through the ISO accredited vegan certification program. This app compliments the certified vegan program by allowing the consumer to drive the demand for such vegan label transparency.
Download the app on google play and at the ios app store. Sip Sip hooray!
