An nameless donor is paying the faculty tuition of Black athletes who get straight As

The donor, a community member who didn’t want his identity revealed, was inspired to make change after realizing the lack of diversity in Centennial High School’s athlete scholarship.

He reached out to the school’s athletic department with a concern about their program, which required student athletes to have a cumulative grade point average above 90.

“When we tweeted out a photo of these scholar athletes after one of our banquets, it was like 16 kids from the football team, and all but one was White,” Centennial High School athletics director Jeff Burch told CNN. “Our football team does not look like that, our team is predominately African American, and he said ‘That needs to change.'”

The donor decided to find a way to offer Black students an incentive to focus on their grades as much as they did sports.

While Burch said he expected something like an iPad, TV, or paying off football fees, what the nameless philanthropist offered was far more generous.

For every semester of straight…

The post An nameless donor is paying the faculty tuition of Black athletes who get straight As appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

