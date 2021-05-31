Harness the Power of Big Data to Create Measurable Value for Citizens at the Data Analytics for the Public Sector Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Annual Data Analytics for the Public Sector Summit (June 17–18, 2021) is the largest Big Data for the public sector event in Canada. It attracts leaders from all levels of government, service and industry to share key learnings and innovative strategies. Attendees will examine successful data programs and leave with an action plan to boost organizational performance, build citizen trust and improve service delivery.
The public sector continues to face stringent budget cuts while its list of requirements and responsibilities only grows. Research shows that data and analytics can help governments gain $1 trillion globally (Harvard, 2017). Whether it’s from identifying tax fraud, optimizing operational processes or relocating resources to where they are most needed, Big Data has the power to transform the public sector. This cross-industry gathering is where Canada’s top data experts come together to discuss emerging trends and best practices to build more citizen-centric organizations.
One of this year's keynote speakers is Statistics Canada's Assistant Chief Statistician & Chief Data Officer, Andre Loranger. Loranger will underline the importance of fostering transparency and accountability through open data. Ensuring that operational and financial datasets are publicly available for review, interpretation, analysis, research and criticism helps to build public trust in government. In this session, attendees will discover how to define open data requirements and develop an implementation plan, mitigate potential privacy or security concerns and identify the ideal infrastructure for creating an open data portal.
Another highlight of this two-day conference is keynote speaker Matthew Mendelsohn, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Privy Council Office at the Government of Canada. Mendelsohn will explore how to unlock the value of data to provide better services and support evidence-informed decisions. This can range from leveraging data and analytics to create internal efficiencies and drive innovation or measuring the outcomes of programs in order to fund initiatives with the most impact. This is all a part of working towards a more transparent, collaborative, citizen-centred and digitally-enabled public service.
Public sector officials will also delve into fresh case studies and exclusive panel discussions on topics ranging from how to utilize data to create measurable value for citizens and ensure the best use of taxpayer dollars to how smart city initiatives are incentivizing urban innovation and collaboration to solve complex problems. Attendees will hear expert insights into creating a data-driven culture that prioritizes analytics, gaining organizational support for new digital initiatives and developing data literacy skills within the workforce. Learn and network with Amanda Carr, CIO at the Ontario Cannabis Store and James Capotosto, Chief Economist for the Government of Saskatchewan as well as recognized data specialists from leading public sector institutions, such as the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, the State of North Dakota, the Toronto Police Service, the Government of Alberta and more!
“Big Data in government can have an enormous impact from a local, national and global standpoint,” said Tony Naldinho, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Strategy Institute. “It can optimize resources, streamline processes and generate significant cost savings to help overcome shrinking budgets — at a time when it’s needed most.”
The 2nd Annual Data Analytics for the Public Sector Summit features 15+ top industry speakers, three specialized keynotes, seven real-world case studies, two in-depth panel discussions and an expected audience of 450+ data-driven executives. Armed with the power of Big Data, attendees will discover how to do more with less — and how digital transformation can help them get there.
