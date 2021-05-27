Uncover How the CFIA is Accelerating its Technological Innovation at the 16th Annual Canadian Summit on Food Safety
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th Annual Canadian Summit on Food Safety (June 7–8, 2021) is the only Canadian event that marries the use of technology and innovation to ensure safety and quality in our food supply. This year's opening keynote is the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) Executive Director of Food Safety and Consumer Protection and Canada’s Chief Food Safety Officer, Tammy Switucha. She will detail how the CFIA has maintained food safety during the pandemic as well as new innovations the Agency is exploring, including the use of augmented and virtual reality technologies. New technologies are also being developed through partnerships formed under the Canadian Innovative Solutions Program.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFIA has been committed to delivering critical services that protect food safety, animal health, plant health and facilitates market access,” says Tammy Switucha. “Appropriate oversight of domestic production and imported food products has been essential in providing safe food to consumers while supporting trade and the supply chain. As the global pandemic continues to change the world, the CFIA is keeping pace by partnering with trailblazers to find innovative ways to help keep the food supply safe."
About 23 percent of recalls cost the food industry $30 million, and 52 percent cost organizations $10 million. In today’s world of complex global supply chains, full transparency is crucial in avoiding costly recalls and unlocking competitive advantages. Attendees will examine how more accurate, real-time data can increase traceability, sustainability and brand reputation. Minimizing risk and increasing visibility is possible by utilizing data to pinpoint where materials are at any point in time. Better transparency in supply chains helps to detect product issues ahead of time and reduce recalls, ensuring organizations stay out of the headlines.
This two-day event promotes collaboration and learning from vice-presidents, directors and managers of food safety, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Donald A. Prater, Associate Commissioner for Imported Food Safety at the Office of Food Policy and Response. Prater will elaborate on the FDA’s new era of food safety in his keynote address on June 8, 2021. Food safety professionals can expand their networks by meeting other industry leaders from top brands, including Dr. Oetker, Siemens, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), the Canadian American Business Council (CABC), Bunge, Food Banks Canada and more. Attendees will have one-on-one conversations with these leaders, take part in exclusive roundtable discussions and test drive the latest technology in food safety.
What better way to celebrate World Food Safety Day on June 7, 2021 than by joining us at the 16th Annual Canadian Summit on Food Safety? #WorldFoodSafetyDay aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development. It is organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.
