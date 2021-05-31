Speaker Dade Phelan Statement

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

05/30/2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan (Beaumont) today issued the following statement:

“Today, on the second to last day of session, a number of members have chosen to disrupt the legislative process by abandoning the legislative chamber before our work was done. In doing so, these members killed a number of strong, consequential bills with broad bipartisan support including legislation to ban no-knock warrants, reform our bail system, and invest in the mental health of Texans – items that their colleagues and countless advocates have worked hard to get to this point. Texans shouldn’t have to pay the consequences of these members’ actions -- or in this case, inaction -- especially at a time when a majority of Texans have exhibited clear and express support for making our elections stronger and more secure.”

