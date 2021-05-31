Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,196 in the last 365 days.

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement

member image

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement  print page

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
05/30/2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan (Beaumont) today issued the following statement:

“Today, on the second to last day of session, a number of members have chosen to disrupt the legislative process by abandoning the legislative chamber before our work was done. In doing so, these members killed a number of strong, consequential bills with broad bipartisan support including legislation to ban no-knock warrants, reform our bail system, and invest in the mental health of Texans – items that their colleagues and countless advocates have worked hard to get to this point. Texans shouldn’t have to pay the consequences of these members’ actions -- or in this case, inaction -- especially at a time when a majority of Texans have exhibited clear and express support for making our elections stronger and more secure.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 2W.13

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-1000

10984 F.M. 1442 Suite B

Orange, Texas 77630

(409) 745-2777

You just read:

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.