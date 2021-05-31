Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Challenges of Social/Collaborative Learning Tackled by L&D Experts from Google, Volvo, Blinkist

HCM Deck's Social/Collaborative Learning Conference will start on June 22nd, 2021

Social/Collaborative Learning has long been present in the corporate L&D arena and keeps getting more important in the hybrid world. Credit: unsplash.com

L&D thought leaders from Google, Volvo, or Blinkist will cover social/collaborative learning at a free online event L&D Meetup #SocialCollaborativeLearning.

In my experience, and I suppose many experts would agree, collaborative social learning is an integral part of a complementary L&D strategy.”
— Dorota Piotrowska, VP of People and Organization Development at HCM Deck
KRAKOW, POLAND, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 86% of L&D professionals around the globe believe people are more engaged when learning in a social/collaborative way and 91% think that employees who learn together become more successful, says LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2021. This trust in social/collaborative learning is well-founded in research. According to Harvard Business School research, the completion rate of social/collaborative learning programs is 85% higher. The numbers are compelling and the opportunities for the future of work promising. Yet this does not come without its challenges for L&D.

Already on June 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, global experts will address the most difficult issues in social/collaborative learning and will show how to best take advantage of the opportunities:

→ Designing learning communities, the topic will be presented by Matthew Murray, Leslie Powell, and Brad Kemp – Digital Learning Design, Organizational Development, and Learning Experience experts from Google.

→ Maximizing the impact of microlearning the advice will be delivered by Hamira Riaz, VP Strategic Leadership at Volvo.

→ Collaborative learning formats in the new, remote work times, namely, how is social/collaborative learning done at Blinkist by Edward Leach, Well-being Specialist, Vilmalotta Ala-Tuuhonen, Senior People Development Specialist and Anna-Lisa Obermann, Director of People & Workplace in the company.

→ Lifelong/continuous learning, namely, how to practice it in simple steps. The keynote will be presented by Sylwia Górska-Przytulska, Global Learning and Development Leader.

The agenda of the event also includes topics such as experiential learning, future of work and social/collaborative learning, self-determined and lifelong learning from speakers from Netguru or HCM Deck.

“In my experience, and I suppose many experts would agree, collaborative social learning is an integral part of a complementary L&D strategy. We live in times of rapidly decreasing 'expiration date' of knowledge and so it is critical that we leverage the individual and the collective team and cross-team knowledge and experience when collaborating on company outcomes,” says Dorota Piotrowska, VP of People and Organization Development at HCM Deck. “Yet many L&D professionals may feel overwhelmed by the task of redesigning the social/peer2peer, the structured and the on the job learning in the new hybrid reality. I'm sure the L&D Meetup, hosting many great experts from renowned organizations, will help L&D vested professionals take ownership of (re)designing collaborative social learning and bringing learning culture and strategy into a new, hybrid future proof level.”

The event’s format reflects one of the ingredients of successful social/collaborative learning – learning in the flow of work. The online conference will span 3 days, with 3 keynotes delivered every day, so that the participants can align their workday with the event and focus on the topics that interest them most.

The L&D Meetup #SocialCollaborativeLearning starts on June 22nd at 9:30 am CEST. Participation in the event is free of charge. Registration is available here.

About the organizer
HCM Deck enables large companies to shift to a people-centric and agile approach across the whole employee development journey. Thanks to enterprise-grade solutions embedded into user management, roles, and permissions, companies can create a top-notch employee experience at scale.

HCM Deck's platform empowers enterprise business and HR management to achieve better efficiency and ROI on talent management investments and increase employee engagement through a better experience. With HCM Deck, companies can build a culture of learning and improvement, align L&D and employee growth, scale learning and employee development, and achieve business KPIs.

