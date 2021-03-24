Dorota Piotrowska joins HCM Deck as VP of People and Organization Development
Dorota Piotrowska helped enterprises, startups and scaleups grow and professionalize their people experience function or product and services
As of April 2021, Dorota Piotrowska, an internationally renowned people and organization development strategist joins the executive team of HCM Deck.KRAKOW, POLAND, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorota, previously working with N26 or Netguru will join HCM Deck as VP of People and Organization Development to build HCM Deck’s people team and L&D Advisory.
Throughout her career, Dorota Piotrowska helped enterprises, startups and scaleups grow and professionalize their people experience function or product and services. Among other responsibilities, Dorota devised and executed EB & recruitment strategies and candidate experience & journey, employee experience and processes, organization and leadership development strategies, total rewards strategies, and corporate social responsibility strategies. Dorota has been working as HR Manager and HR Director for over 15 years in both global enterprises and smaller companies including hyper-growth, tech scaleups. In recent years Dorota was the Head of People at Netguru, where she built the entire People Management function and shaped Netguru's remote-smart culture. In her 2,5 years with the company, she also scaled the Netguru team from 250 to 650 top talents and led Netguru to becoming a certified B-corp. In her recent position of Senior Leadership and Organization Development Lead at Berlin-based N26, one of the highest valued fintechs globally, she worked directly with the executive and senior Product and Growth leadership teams.
Dorota holds the L7 Award in Organisation Design and Development (CIPD, London) and is a Certified Diversity Professional (Institute for Diversity Certification, USA). She is an alum of Adam Mickiewicz University, Humboldt Universitaet, Collegium Civitas and INSEAD.
Dorota has been an active subject matter advisor to HR tech startups and scaleups for over two years, so she's already been collaborating with HCM Deck. "Dorota's advisory has been an indispensable element in devising our people strategy and in the development of our product. It's already been a very fruitful cooperation, so we cannot wait until she joins us full time," says Simon Janicki, CEO of HCM Deck.
Dorota will be responsible for the People function in the company and oversee the development and execution of company-wide people strategy, drive D&I and lead the company's people team. She will be also leading the L&D Advisory function. HCM Deck clients will benefit from her advisory regarding Talent Management strategy as she will be highly involved with customer-facing teams. "I am truly happy to be joining the company full-time in this dual role at this exciting stage of company maturity and scaling. My collaboration with the HCM Deck team until now has brought me great satisfaction and it's been a true pleasure to watch HCM Deck grow from the beginning since I very much believe in both the business and the social potential of the HCM Deck product. My purpose in this new role shall be the one that has been guiding me throughout my whole professional life: to develop an effective, data-informed, agile, remote smart organization that helps people grow, feel enabled, and self-fulfilled," says Dorota Piotrowska.
Dorota joins HCM Deck at a moment of exceptionally rapid growth for the company. Having brought onboard new international enterprise clients, the platform is now used by over 300 000 users worldwide. "The next step for us is to strengthen our presence on the European market," says Simon Janicki. "In the post-pandemic world, organizations focus on capability building more than ever and our priority is to support and leverage their L&D strategy to make their workforce future-proof," he adds.
Barbara Trepkowska
HCM Deck
email us here