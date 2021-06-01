myKaarma Acquires Pocket Expert
Acquisition will increase myKaarma customer count by 550 dealerships
myKaarma continues to expand our offerings to dealerships and we will be able to also deliver that substantial value to PocketExpert's existing customers”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, the leading customer interaction management software solution for automotive dealerships, today announced the acquisition of PocketExpert, a quickly growing dealership communication, online payments, and multi-point inspection platform. As part of the acquisition, PocketExpert’s 550 customers will join the myKaarma family with opportunities to leverage myKaarma’s end-to-end offerings which include scheduling, video multi-point inspections, pickup & delivery, transportation solutions, additional DMS integrations, and much more.
— Chairman, and CEO of myKaarma
PocketExpert was founded by Garrett Jockel to bring useful solutions to hardworking technicians and advisors. PocketExpert grew to over 2,500 service advisors and technicians using their technology across 550 dealerships.
myKaarma was founded in 2014 when the founder Ujj Nath had a service experience at a dealership that lacked communications, convenience, and transparency. According to Nath, myKaarma quickly became the industry leader in communication and payment solutions which are the foundation for exceptional interactions across franchise dealerships. myKaarma has relationships with top vehicle manufacturers including Mercedes Benz, BMW, MINI, and Porsche, among others. Today over 1,000 dealers across the United States and Canada use myKaarma’s solutions, which have expanded to a more complete suite including scheduling, video inspections, and pickup/delivery, and more.
"We are thrilled to welcome the PocketExpert team to the myKaarma family," said Ujj Nath, Chairman, and CEO of myKaarma. "PocketExpert's people and culture are consistent with myKaarma's customer-first beliefs, and they employ some of the most energetic and passionate people in the industry. myKaarma continues to expand our offerings to dealerships and we will be able to also deliver that substantial value to PocketExpert's existing customers."
Garrett Jockel, Founder of PocketExpert, added, “It’s an exciting time in the industry as more dealers are looking for comprehensive end-to-end offerings that increase profitability and rapidly drive customer satisfaction results while meeting vehicle owner’s evolving expectations. Joining the myKaarma family is a natural fit for our team as myKaarma continues to deliver new and exciting solutions for dealerships and vehicle owners.”
The transaction was finalized on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. Mr. Jockel and his entire team will stay on as members of myKaarma. PocketExpert services will continue for current dealership customers without interruption for the foreseeable future and these dealerships will also being eligible to take advantage of the solutions offered by myKaarma.
For more information visit: www.mykaarma.com/pocketexpert
About PocketExpert
PocketExpert's mission is to cure communication issues in automotive dealerships. The PocketExpert platform provides communication features that help create a more convenient and transparent process for dealership customers and employees. The PocketExpert tools increase sales of automotive repairs, build customer loyalty, and add efficiencies to the vehicle reconditioning processes.
About myKaarma
myKaarma focuses on enhancing the retail experience of serving customers and increasing franchised dealership revenue. The myKaarma platform provides 21st-century technology for digital conversations (Text, Email, Voice, video, photos) and payments (Mobile, Point-of-Sale) with auto-reconciliation. The full platform, service@home, includes pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking, communications, and payment features all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS.
Corey Roberts
myKaarma
+1 330-813-3349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn