Temenos Names Aspire Systems Regional Partner of the Year

Aspire Systems is recognized as a Partner Changemaker at TCF Online 2021

GLOBAL, May 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a Temenos trusted global services partner, won Regional Partner of the Year at the Temenos Community Forum (TCF) Online 2021 on May 26. Having delivered over 50 implementations with a growing talent pool of 300+ Temenos consultants, Aspire is continuously investing in the Temenos ecosystem to transform customer experiences, bring operational efficiencies and accelerate banks to be future-ready. The company is well on its way to becoming a leading Temenos partner with the vision of ‘Getting the most out of Temenos through Aspire.’Being recognized as the Regional Partner for the second time (formerly in 2018), Aspire’s relationship with Temenos has come a long way following its five-year association that began in 2016. Aspire's passion and pursuit of aligning their strategy and efforts with Temenos has helped them progress from being a trusted digital partner to a coveted Global System Integrator.The prestigious Regional Partner of the Year award is in recognition of the relentless support and strong track record of delivering implementations on time while excelling in customer satisfaction. The ‘Design Your Own Bank’ solution powered by Temenos Infinity was also another major contributing factor for the win.“Earning this laurel from Temenos for the second time in the five years of our partnership is indeed a huge milestone. Our human-centric approach to transformation has allowed us to remain unique and become a strong player in the Temenos community,” said Suresh Ranganathan, Vice President & Global Head of Banking Practice, Aspire Systems.“In the past year, with everything turning virtual powered by digitization, our partnership has remained as open and collaborative as it was in the last five years. Our passion and resolve for making banking better together has helped us come a long way in revolutionizing and transforming technology adoption in leading banks and financial institutions across the globe,” said Prem Sundaravadanam, Vice President, Europe and LATAM, Aspire Systems.“In the span of five years, Aspire and Temenos have delivered over 50 implementations together, and Aspire’s operation has evolved to a great strength of over 300 Temenos certified consultants.”, shared Alexa Guenoun, Chief Operating Officer, Temenos. “Over the past year, the team has worked relentlessly to support Temenos customers and deliver projects on time and on budget, excelling in customer satisfaction. Aspire Systems also launched a ‘Design your own Bank’ solution powered by Temenos Infinity.”, added Alexa Guenoun.Suresh Ranganathan remarked, "The Regional Partner of the Year award is another step on our path of becoming a leading Temenos Partner.”About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a trusted global services partner of Temenos. Aspire leverages Temenos’ entire product suite to meet the end-to-end needs of banks and empowers them by transforming customer experiences, bringing operational efficiencies, and helping them embrace their future. Aspire has 360-degree experience in transformational solutions for digital and core banking, for Retail, Corporate & Wealth verticals. This strategic confluence of the Temenos Stack and Aspire’s expertise helps accelerate connected business transformation. Aspire has a large pool of local and offshore Temenos certified consultants across the Temenos product line which ensures predictable, consistent and quality solutions for your digital transformation implementation.To know more about the Aspire-Temenos partnership, watch the video For more information on Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com About TemenosTemenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software, enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8%, half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.For more information, please visit www.temenos.com About Temenos Community Forum (TCF)The Temenos Community Forum is the flagship event in banking, bringing together 10,000 business leaders and technologists from around the world. This year, the two-day interactive, online-only event featured keynotes from PayPal, Barclays and Varo, plus over 50 live and on-demand sessions and 50 industry speakers inspired by a shared mission to make banking better, together.

