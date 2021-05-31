Breaking Barriers and Bursting to the Scene – Up and Coming Punk Artist ‘Lunatic’ Has Arrived in Spectacular Fashion
Lunatic considers himself to be an aura of dark, negative energy and has one escape for it that he wants to share with the world – his music.WESSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is quite rare for newbie artists to cause a stir in a community as saturated and successful as the hip-hop and punk industry – if a new artist makes an impression early on, you know they are good. This can be said for up-and-coming hip-hop and punk sensation – ‘Lunatic’. Being a verified artist on Spotify, ‘Lunatic’ has a dedicated following of 1700 monthly listeners, which is unheard of for artists who are just starting out. So far, ‘Lunatic’ has released 5 singles, titled: ‘Happy’, ‘Aggression’, ‘Giving Up.’, ‘Darker Days’, and ‘It’s Disappearing’.
‘Lunatic’ makes sure that his songs and lyricism embody the internal situation of his emotions, and he channels them beautifully into his music which is complemented by up-beat rhythms that make the experience more harmonious for the listener.
Check out his new release “Happy” and learn more about ‘Lunatic’ on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, and promotional access.
About:
‘Lunatic’ is an ambitious and aspiring pun artist who hails from Mississippi. He has recently started making big strides in the hip-hop music industry with his effortlessly relatable yet poignant singles which depict his emotional state of mind. He believes that there are ups and downs in everyone’s life and the way he is overcoming his dark times and struggles is through the music that he creates. ‘Lunatic’ wants to share the catharsis his music emanates with the rest of the world. As someone who passionately started rapping at the young age of 16, and burst to the scene at 18, ‘Lunatic’ sure has a long way to go, but it is undeniable that he has earned the spotlight that is shining on him – especially due to his latest single “Happy” which is out on all streaming platforms.
Links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ibelunatic/?hl=en
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4a5ldk4QxRpHTNFR4WyQE1
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCLKLuwnNAQ_PLkE76lgQwHQ
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/wbo3wsHoR7xaQeMSA
