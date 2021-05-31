Global Millennial Capital announces the opening of office with QFC for its machine learning algorithm – Millennial AI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the strategic leadership of Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al Attiyah, Chairman, Global Millennial Capital announces the establishment of the head office for the emerging financial services group in Doha, Qatar. In partnership with Qatar Financial Center, Millennial Ai LLC will undertake business activities as a fintech and further augment its position as the first artificial intelligence algorithm to be used in the investment management space. The office will endeavor to strengthen our collaboration with the Qatari institutions as well as regional and international stakeholders to drive innovation within the financial services sector.
On the occasion, Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al Attiyah, Chairman of Global Millennial Capital said: "It's a pleasure to welcome Global Millennial Capital to Qatar and chair the development of a differentiated strategy, positioned at the intersection of financial services and technology which will aim to be part of the fast-growing financial services hub in Doha. Millennial Ai, conceptualized in Silicon Valley is one of the first strategic projects in which we combine our heritage as an experienced global investor coupled with the introduction of emerging technologies of tomorrow, managed by an experienced team."
Global Millennial Capital is the first data-driven investor to introduce Millennial Ai – a machine learning model, to turbo-charge the traditional investment decision process and generate statistically correct data and investment decisions.
Andreea Danila, Founding General Partner of Global Millennial Capital said: “We are delighted with the outlook of our partnership with Qatar Financial Center under the strategic vision of our Chairman, Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al Attiyah. Millennial Ai LLC is a unique innovation and the first deep learning concept applied in alternative assets space, aiming to automate and improve the investment decision process, which will benefit from the vibrant ecosystem in Qatar and high-quality human capital expertise.”
An emerging player in the venture capital space, Global Millennial Capital is rapidly transforming the way traditional financial investors operate and make decisions by augmenting its analytical and assessment capability and introduces big data analytics to derive individual company scores for early-stage investments. Global Millennial Capital has a portfolio of 5 companies located in Silicon Valley which were selected using the Millennial Ai algorithm. The machine deep learning model which is developed by Millennial Ai, provides a global and data-driven perspective to investment decisions as well as access to globally curated opportunities.
Sharmane Sybico
On the occasion, Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al Attiyah, Chairman of Global Millennial Capital said: "It's a pleasure to welcome Global Millennial Capital to Qatar and chair the development of a differentiated strategy, positioned at the intersection of financial services and technology which will aim to be part of the fast-growing financial services hub in Doha. Millennial Ai, conceptualized in Silicon Valley is one of the first strategic projects in which we combine our heritage as an experienced global investor coupled with the introduction of emerging technologies of tomorrow, managed by an experienced team."
Global Millennial Capital is the first data-driven investor to introduce Millennial Ai – a machine learning model, to turbo-charge the traditional investment decision process and generate statistically correct data and investment decisions.
Andreea Danila, Founding General Partner of Global Millennial Capital said: “We are delighted with the outlook of our partnership with Qatar Financial Center under the strategic vision of our Chairman, Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al Attiyah. Millennial Ai LLC is a unique innovation and the first deep learning concept applied in alternative assets space, aiming to automate and improve the investment decision process, which will benefit from the vibrant ecosystem in Qatar and high-quality human capital expertise.”
An emerging player in the venture capital space, Global Millennial Capital is rapidly transforming the way traditional financial investors operate and make decisions by augmenting its analytical and assessment capability and introduces big data analytics to derive individual company scores for early-stage investments. Global Millennial Capital has a portfolio of 5 companies located in Silicon Valley which were selected using the Millennial Ai algorithm. The machine deep learning model which is developed by Millennial Ai, provides a global and data-driven perspective to investment decisions as well as access to globally curated opportunities.
Sharmane Sybico
Global Millennial Capital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn