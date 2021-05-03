Millennial Ai, using deep learning algorithm, ranks Unifimoney within upper quartile of global fintech seed cluster
Global Millennial Capital’s proprietary AI algorithm makes new recommendations using machine learning model and assigns a high success score for UnifimoneySAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Millennial Capital, the first data driven investor from the Middle East to use AI and machine learning models to turbo-charge the traditional investment decision process, places new bets within the global fintech space by investing with Unifimoney a fintech super app based in Silicon Valley. The investment marks the fifth investment decision for Global Millennial, with increasing appetite towards the rapidly evolving fintech segment.
An emerging player in the venture capital space, Global Millennial Capital is rapidly transforming the way traditional funds operate and make decisions by augmenting its analytical and assessment capability and introduces big data analytics to derive individual company score for early-stage investments. Millennial Ai provides a global and data driven perspective to pre-seed and seed investment data and provides access to Silicon Valley’s most curated opportunities.
Unifimoney, is an investment and money management platform for young professionals offering an integrated suite of financial services and automation helping make managing money effortless. Founded in 2019 by Ben Soppitt and Ed Cortis, Unifimoney offers a multiproduct platform including saving, investing, and spending. Most recently Unifimoney launched its Crypto trading platform and announced the Unifi Premier credit card, a unique cash back credit card paying rewards in a choice of bitcoin, gold, or equity.
Unifimoney is a single mobile account that seamlessly integrates a high yield checking and investing account and offering options for credit and other services. Its mission is to help build and protect the long-term wealth of millions of young professionals by taking out the effort and manual labor required to manage money optimally and automating the often repetitive and boring tasks involved.
Ben Soppitt Co-Founder and CEO Unifimoney said “We are excited to be working with Global Millennial Capital with its experience and its extensive network in the Middle East and beyond proving a significant asset for us as we implement our mission to help more Millennials reach financial independence quicker and more efficiently.”
“Unifimoney is at the forefront of the movement towards the re-bundling of financial services, reimagining the traditional model and relationship between consumers and financial services companies. By offering an integrated and unified value proposition across multiple products and asset classes consumers can manage all their money through a single interface. We are delighted to be partnership with the visionary and proficient founding team at Unifimoney.” said Andreea Danila, Global Millennial Capital.
Contact: hello@millennialvc.co
Mae Grace Seminio
Global Millennial Capital
+971 4 578 7065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn