Radix to launch its new version of Android TV Manager at MWC 2021

TEL AVIV, HAMERKAZ, ISRAEL, May 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit live in-person at MWC (Fira de Barcelona, June 28 – July 1 2021), showcasing its enterprise device management solutions, and launching a new version of its Android TV Manager , a tailor-made solution for telcos, operators and providers.Available as a stand-alone cloud-based product or part of Radix' end to end cloud-based device management platform (MDM), known as VISO, the solution is platform and device agnostic, letting telcos, operators and providers stay on top of their Android TV device fleet (including Android AOSP and Google TV), wherever their devices and customers are and whatever the use-case may be.Michael Shoham, Radix CEO, said: "With telcos, operators and providers offering a wide range of connected services and leasing more Android-based devices than ever before, a centralized cloud-based device management solution became a vital need to streamline operations: remote control, assist, manage, maintain, perform OTA update, collect insights, receive alerts, configure, track and lock devices via a single interface making sure they are always ready and optimized.The unique combination of our revolutionary proprietary technology, a lightning-fast communication layer and a powerful backend, makes Radix Android TV Manager a wonderful turn-key system. The Radix Android TV Manager was built bottom-up to manage Android TV devices and does not rely on legacy protocols such as TR69, making it the most robust platform to manage Android-based TV devices.Key Benefits:*Reduce agent time spent on support calls using remote screen control*Low-level device management - from OTA firmware management to ad-hoc support*Easily add new features, capabilities and modules*Reduce onsite visits with remote software updates and proactive problem resolution*Delegate permissions to different stakeholders to allow device management by role*Fast time-to-market, the service be deployed in less than a dayAnd much more!”All customers looking to manage their fleet of digital devices are welcome to visit us at Hall 1 booth (the Israeli Pavillion).For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / schedule a meeting with us: https://www.radix-int.com/mwc-trade-show-landing-page/

