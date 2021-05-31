Global Humic Based Biostimulants Market Trends, Strategies, & Opportunities In The Humic Based Biostimulants Market 2021

Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Humic Based Biostimulants Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global humic-based biostimulants market is expected to grow from $496.46 million in 2020 to $538.61 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.49%. The growth is mainly due to the benefits associated with humic based biostimulants, rising need of sustainable agriculture and reduced in exploitation and wastage of conventional synthetic fertilizers. The humic-based biostimulants market is expected to reach $807.64 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. Increase in the demand for the adoption of sustainable solutions in farming is driving the market growth of humic-based biostimulants.

The humic-based biostimulants market consists of sales humic-based biostimulants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide humic-based biostimulants. Biostimulants are substances applied to plants to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance and increase crop quality traits. Humic based biostimulants are commonly used in horticulture.

Trends In The Global Humic Based Biostimulants Market

Innovations in humic-based biosimulants such as chelation with different minerals are shaping the humic-based biostimulants market. Companies across the globe that are working on a wide variety of agricultural solutions with chelated additional minerals to enhance the nutraceutical nature of crops and plants. For instance, HuminTech, a German based humic substances producer, has launched a humic based biostimulant with iron chelation. The product can be used to prevent and correct iron deficiency symptoms in plants, along with increasing the resistance of plants to abiotic stress factors.

Global Humic Based Biostimulants Market Segments:

The global humic based biostimulants market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Potassium Humate

By Type Of Formulation: Liquid, Water-Soluble Granules, Water-Soluble Powders

By Mode of Application: Agriculture, Cereals, Fiber Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds

By End-User: Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global humic based biostimulants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the humic-based biosimulants market in 2020.

Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides humic based biostimulants market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global humic based biostimulants market, humic based biostimulants market share, humic based biostimulants market players, humic based biostimulants market segments and geographies, humic based biostimulants market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The humic based biostimulants market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Humic Based Biostimulants Market Organizations Covered: Syngenta Group, Biolchim S.P.A, FMC Corporation, Haifa Group, UPL Limited, Bayer AG, Sikko Industries Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

