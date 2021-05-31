Increasing Investments In Research Fuels Growth Of The Alpha Mannosidosis Market

Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing investments in research is expected to contribute to the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market in the forecast period. Currently, in the alpha mannosidosis market, only one company has therapies for the rare genetic disease. However, several firms have products in the clinical stages, which will boost market demand in the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, the EU clinical trials database lists 39,219 clinical trials with a EudraCT protocol, 6,426 of which are clinical trials involving subjects under the age of 18. Therefore, the increasing investment in research fuels the growth of the alpha mannosidosis market.

The alpha mannosidosis market consists of sales of therapies for alpha mannosidosis (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provides treatment for alpha mannosidosis, which is a lysosomal storage disorder. Lysosomes are particles bound in membranes within cells that function as the primary digestive units. Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare genetic inherited condition that affects the organs and tissues of the person suffering from the disease. The treatment therapy focuses on detecting and preventing polysaccharide accumulations within mutant cells, which can cause harm to tissue, organs, and eventually death. Polysaccharides are defined as larger molecules composed of several linked sugar molecules.

The global alpha mannosidosis market size is expected to grow from $7.50 million in 2020 to $8.89 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to increasing prevalence of alpha mannosidosis, use of orphan drugs, fee reductions and tax credits, increasing investment in the rare disease treatment and advancements in treatment drugs. The alpha mannosidosis market is expected to reach $17.91 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.1%.

North America was the largest region in the alpha mannosidosis market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the alpha mannosidosis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the alpha mannosidosis market are Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Nuo Therapeutics, and Zymenex.

The global alpha mannosidosis market research report is segmented -

1) By Therapy Type: Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplantation (PBSCT), Gene Therapy

2) By Indication: Type I, Type II, Type III

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics.

Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change provides alpha mannosidosis global market overview, forecast alpha mannosidosis global market size and growth for the whole market, alpha mannosidosis global market segments, and geographies, alpha mannosidosis global market trends, alpha mannosidosis global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

