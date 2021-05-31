Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Cox issues Memorial Day declaration

May 30, 2021

Tags: memorial day, military affairs, Utah DVMA, veterans

In commemoration of Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, Gov. Spencer J. Cox issued a declaration honoring and recognizing the men and women who died while in defense of the United States of America.

“For more than 150 years, we have set aside this day to pay tribute and honor the thousands of men and women who gave their lives in defense of this country,” said Cox in video remarks. “…I encourage every Utahn to honor the legacy of those who did not return by caring for those who are still with us now.”

The state of Utah will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on the Utah Capitol South Lawn at 10 a.m. on May 31. May God bless those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

