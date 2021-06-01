Everactive Selects CAP-XX Supercaps for Batteryless Wireless Self-Powered Industrial Monitoring IoT Systems

Everactive Eversensors (green) in the company's Batteryless Machine Health Monitoring solution deployed on a motor powertrain. CAP-XX supercap stores harvested energy to power the IoT device. Energy harvested from indoor and outdoor solar and temperature changes is stored in the CAP-XX HA230F supercap for Everactive sensors to self power from harvested energy

CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX)

The Everactive industrial IoT sensor harvests energy from light and changes in temperature, stores that energy in the CAP-XX supercap, and eliminates the need for a battery and battery maintenance.” — Jeff Colton, EVP & GM at CAP-XX Americas

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors, announced that Everactive, developer of batteryless, wireless Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has selected the CAP-XX HA230F supercap as the energy storage component for its batteryless Eversensors. Everactive chose the CAP-XX prismatic supercapacitors for their ability to efficiently collect and store harvested energy and release burst power as required to power the IoT device. The high- charge-efficiency CAP-XX supercaps are ultra-low profile and fit easily inside the small Everactive IoT device (1.8 x 3.2 x 2.1 inches).

With advances in ultra-low-power electronics, system-level design, and wireless networking, Everactive can continuously and indefinitely power its Eversensors from harvested energy alone, eliminating the need for batteries. With battery replacement removed from the maintenance equation, Everactive’s IoT system can cost-effectively monitor industrial assets at scale.

Eversensors require such minuscule amounts of power that they can sense, process, and wirelessly transmit data continuously, all from the energy harvested from indoor and outdoor solar and temperature differentials. Eversensors connect to the wireless Evergateway using the Evernet 2.0 wireless network, and perpetually transmit data to deliver actionable insights to the Evercloud dashboard.

Flexible Eversensors can be deployed on almost any asset in any environment. They support an array of sensors and energy harvesting modes, making systems configurable to a wide range of applications. Sensing capabilities include ambient and remote temperature, humidity, light, vibration, acceleration, acoustic, pressure and gas.

View a video of Everactive’s batteryless, remote asset monitoring solution.

CAP-XX long-life HA230F supercapacitor features include:

• 400 mF / 5.5 Volt

• Very long life, up to 1,000,000 charge discharge cycles or 10 years

• 20 x 18 x 3.5 mm

• -40 to 85ºC operating temperature

• Very low ESR of 130 mΩ

“Everactive’s mission is to improve the quality and efficiency of peoples’ lives by enabling the next computing revolution with self-powered systems,” said Brian Alessi, VP of Marketing at Everactive. “The CAP-XX supercapacitor’s energy storage and burst power capabilities are important to our self-powered systems, allowing us to eliminate batteries which have long been a rate-limiter to the widespread deployment of wireless sensor networks.”

"The Everactive industrial IoT sensor harvests energy from available light and changes in temperature, then stores that energy in the high-efficiency CAP-XX supercapacitor," said Jeff Colton, EVP & GM at CAP-XX Americas. "Eliminating the battery and the high cost of changing the battery is a game changer for companies wanting to widely deploy IoT monitoring devices. Our ultra-thin, long-life prismatic supercapacitors are the perfect power source for batteryless IoT systems."

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

About Everactive

Everactive is a technology company that sells category-defining batteryless, wireless Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Operating without batteries, the company’s always-on wireless sensors deliver continuous cloud-based analytics at a scale not possible with battery-powered devices. Everactive’s end-to-end solutions are built upon groundbreaking advances in ultra-low-power circuit design and wireless communication that allow it to power its Eversensors exclusively from harvested energy. The company has developed the required networking and cloud software to deliver an out-of-the-box service focused on providing high-value insights from newly generated and self-sustaining data streams. For more information, please visit: www.everactive.com.