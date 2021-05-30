Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Cox orders flags lowered in honor of Memorial Day

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 31, 2021, in honor of Memorial Day. 

Flags will be lowered from sunrise until noon, and then raised promptly to full-staff for the remainder of the day.

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute to our nation’s fallen battle heroes.

