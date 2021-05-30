Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,187 in the last 365 days.

Representative Lopez passes monumental healthcare benefit for Texans

member image

Representative Lopez passes monumental healthcare benefit for Texans  print page

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray
05/28/2021

Austin, TX – San Antonio is home to Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), the Department of Defense's only verified Level One trauma center. Currently, BAMC is a Medicaid provider similar to a traditional hospital, with one significant difference, BAMC is enrolled as a non-participating hospital. As a non-participating hospital, BAMC is able to bill Medicaid for eligible inpatient trauma care, but one limitation of this arrangement is that they are required to collect any remaining balance after Medicaid reimbursement—from the patient.

House Bill 2365 recognizes Texas' only Level One trauma military treatment facility as a participating Medicaid provider permitting BAMC to accept Medicaid reimbursement for either in-patient or follow-up outpatient treatment as payment in full, mitigating heavy financial burdens on civilian trauma patients.

"Many of the injuries treated at BAMC replicate wartime injuries, that is why this facility is so significant to the DOD, it is a place where we can train military medical professionals with real life scenarios they would experience in combat. But civilian patients can be left on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars following their procedures. Currently, if a patient is insured, their insurance company is billed. But if a patient's insurance company does not pay cover the full amount, BAMC is not legally allowed to negotiate with them; the patient is left with the balance, explained Representative Lopez. "If a patient does not pay the balance within 120 days, by law, the US Treasury begins to aggressively pursue the debt, assess interest and penalties and even garnish wages. This takes a bite at the apple by allowing BAMC to accept Medicaid as payment [in full]."

BAMC provides support to 22 counties in Southwest Texas, covering more than 26,000 square miles and servicing more than 2.2 million people giving BAMC a unique relationship with the civilian community. Approximately 85% of trauma patients treated at BAMC are civilians with care provided under auspices of the United States Army’s Secretarial Designee (SECDES) program. Despite the success of SECDES, civilian patients are often left with a huge financial burden after discharge due to existing billing and collection processes and authorities.

Representative Lopez believes that HB 2365 will ensure that our most vulnerable population who receive care from a Military Treatment Facility will not be saddled with excessive medical debt. The training provided by the partnership is integral to national defense and saves lives both in the community and on the battlefield. HB 2365 passed both chambers on May 28th, 2021 and is heading to the Governor's office to be signed into law.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.406

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0669

(512) 463-5074 Fax

5309 Wurzbach Road, Suite 200-9

San Antonio, Texas 78238

(210) 684-5419

You just read:

Representative Lopez passes monumental healthcare benefit for Texans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.