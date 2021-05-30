Representative Raney Now Accepting TASSP Nomination Applications

by: Rep. Raney, John

05/29/2021

BRYAN, TEXAS - The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) is now open for nominations for the 2021-2022 academic year. The TASSP was created for students committed to their education and service. Selected students will be awarded up to $10,000.

The TASSP encourages students to complete a baccalaureate degree and become a member of one of these organizations:

• Texas Army National Guard • Texas Air National Guard • Texas State Guard • United States Coast Guard • United States Merchant Marine • Commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States

To be selected as a TASSP recipient, certain eligibility criteria must be met, including being nominated by a state representative, state senator, the Lieutenant Governor, or the Governor. More details about the program and eligibility can be found on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board's website, https://www.highered.texas.gov/.

"TASSP is a wonderful program through which the state supports students committed to service to our country and advancing their education. I look forward to meeting the distinguished applicants of District 14. I strongly encourage all Texas students pursuing a military career, who meet the requirements, to reach out to their local legislator about this unique opportunity," said Rep. Raney.

Representative Raney's office will accept applications through July 31, 2021. Those interested in applying should send a resume and cover letter to District.14@house.texas.gov. Applicants who reside outside of House District 14 can find contact information for their elected officials by visiting https://wrm.capitol.texas.gov/home.

Serving House District 14 since 2011, Representative Raney is a proud sixth-generation Texan, a life-long community member of Bryan-College Station, and a small business owner. He serves on the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on Higher Education.

