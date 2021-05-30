WILLISTON BARRACKS / ASSAULT & ROBBERY, REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

VSP News Release- REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101899

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5-30-2021 @ approx. 1050 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 NB, exit 15 offramp, Winooski

VIOLATION:

1. Assault and Robbery

2. Criminal Threatening

3. Aiding in the Commission of a Felony

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Ethan Boragine

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 30th, 2021 at approximately 1053 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of an assault that had just occurred on the I-89 Northbound exit 15 offramp in the town of Winooski.

Responding Troopers met with the victim Ethan Boragine (age 31) of Winooski, who advised that he had been panhandling when a newer model white BMW stopped on the offramp. He advised Troopers that a white male and a black male exited the vehicle, followed by the white male physically assaulting him and taking money from him before both males fled the area in the vehicle.

Law Enforcement flooded the area but ultimately did not locate the vehicle or individuals involved. The vehicle was last seen taking a left down East Allen Street headed towards Winooski.

The victim and a witness to the assault advised that they saw other people stopped on the offramp in their vehicles either taking pictures of or recording the incident on their phones. No other witnesses have come forward.

The State Police is requesting any assistance with this incident, asking witnesses to contact Trooper Quealy of VSP Williston at 802-878-7111. The individuals involved are strongly encouraged to turn themselves in.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: PENDING

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: PENDING

BAIL: PENDING

MUG SHOT: PENDING

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782