Public invited to CWD meetings for Laramie Mountains mule deer herd

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites deer hunters and other interested persons to attend one of five public meetings to discuss chronic wasting disease (CWD) management within the Laramie Mountains Herd Unit (Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64).
This herd unit has one of the highest prevalence rates of CWD in the state and any management actions taken will be done with public buy-in and participation, so assistance from the public is critically important. The five meeting dates and locations are as follows:
During the meetings, wildlife managers will provide an overview of chronic wasting disease, discuss implementation of the statewide CWD management plan, and provide information on the history of the Laramie Mountain mule deer herd and the prevalence of the disease in the herd.
“The goal from these meetings is to determine the public’s interest in creating a working group to develop a management plan for the Laramie Mountain mule deer herd unit,” said Martin Hicks, Wheatland Wildlife Biologist for the Game and Fish Department. An online Zoom meeting will be offered in conjunction with the Cheyenne meeting on June 16. Pre-register here. You can also pre-register by visiting the Laramie Region webpage at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Laramie-Region.
For more information visit the department’s website at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/ or contact the Laramie Region Office at (307) 745-4046
