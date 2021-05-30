Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102091

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                           

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Bethany Oneil                                                

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Easthampton, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time Vermont State Troopers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 near mm 27 cross the white fog line and swerve back into the lane, almost crossing the white dotted center line.

 

Troopers initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Bethany Oneil. Upon speaking with her, Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently administered field test. 

 

Troopers determined Bethany was impaired and arrested her for suspicion of DUI.

Bethany was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster and processed for the above charge. Bethany was issued a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 6, 2021 at 1000 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

