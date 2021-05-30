Westminster / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102091

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Bethany Oneil

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Easthampton, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Troopers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 near mm 27 cross the white fog line and swerve back into the lane, almost crossing the white dotted center line.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Bethany Oneil. Upon speaking with her, Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently administered field test.

Troopers determined Bethany was impaired and arrested her for suspicion of DUI.

Bethany was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster and processed for the above charge. Bethany was issued a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on July 6, 2021 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

