Revitalizing Fourth Power Yoga Class of the 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge from Heart Alchemy Yoga this Wednesday

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned yoga instructors Michelle Goldstein and Maggie Grove are back this wednesday with a new class for the fourth day of the free 7 Day Power Yoga Challenge.

This free power yoga class is suitable for all experience levels and includes a creative series of postures and movements that will have you feeling strong, energized and motivated.

Practicing this yoga routine can help you shake off the stress to feel more grounded and it’s great for those who are looking to establish a stronger practice and improve their strength, flexibility, balance and concentration.

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Power Yoga 7 Day Challenge ~ Wednesday