Royalton Barracks / Burglary / Petit Larceny / Possession of Stolen Property

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/11/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Hollow Rd. Granville, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary / Petit Larceny / Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Amanda Conant

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Kim Warner

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: San Diego, CA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were contacted regarding the activation of a home security system at Warner's residence on North Hollow Road in Granville. Troopers were advised that home security cameras showed a vehicle in the driveway and two people inside the residence that did not have permission to be there.

When Troopers arrived on scene the residence was empty, but there was evidence that individuals had searched through the residence. It was discovered that items were stolen from the residence. As the investigation continued, Troopers were able to identify Conant as one of the two individuals inside the residence.

On 5/29/21, the Royalton Barracks received reports of possible sightings of Conant in the area of Silloway Road and East Bethel Road in Randolph. Troopers searched the area and conducted a traffic stop. Conant was identified as one of the passengers in the vehicle. Conant attempted to run from the scene, but was apprehended. Conant was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. She was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and is set to appear in Addison County Court on 6/2/21.

Conant was also wanted on multiple warrants out of Orange County Superior Court. She is set to appear in the Orange County Superior Court in Chelsea on 6/1/21 at 8:00AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/21

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: 5,000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.