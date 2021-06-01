June Art Talking Art of the Day
Barebrush.com Logo
Barebrush announces the June 2021 art calendar. New "Talking Art of the Day Videos" will be on hiatus for the month of June.BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barebrush announces the June 2021 art calendar, where every day of art is a day you can enjoy and treasure. Barebrush presents 30 artworks by contemporary artists in visual media. The June calendar launches with a fine art photo, Amuleto (Amulet), by Tony Lee of Panama. Tony writes (in translation),
"We all have an object, a stone that we feel gives us energy or even that we think gives us a lot of luck, the only bad thing is that my amulet is this stone and I can't put it in my pockets."
The Barebrush Art of the Day calendar
Each Barebrush calendar features contemporary artworks in various media. These include photos, oils, watercolor, mixed media, and sculpture. You see the beauty of art created by artists working today, revealed day by day. You see the tantalizing art of the nude. You get the words of the artists. Other art calendars use one image per month or week. Barebrush showcases unique artwork for each day of the month. The art of the day is yours to see, enjoy and treasure. On the Art-of-the-Day calendar page, you can see the current calendar art revealed over time.
The "Art of the Day" Method
In each art video, Ilene follows a simple method to answer three questions: What do you see? Who's the artist? What's the point? To answer, Ilene creates a narrative of specific details that you, the viewer can see. Ilene uses close-ups. She adds lines, arrows, and other art tools for emphasis. Then she shares what the artist says about the work. Finally, she tries to tease out a point. She welcomes comments. The 270+ videos are fast and fun, averaging under 3 minutes. The "Talking Art of the Day" video series will be on hiatus for the month of June and will return with an enhanced schedule in July.
Barebrush is the premiere ad-free, non-porn, fine art website. Online since 2006, proving it's OKAY+ to enjoy the art of the nude.
About Barebrush.com
Barebrush art includes all visual media such as photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Founded in 2006. Daily Art of the Day videos began Sept 1, 2020. Artist and media inquiries welcome.
About Ilene Skeen
Ilene Skeen, MBA, is the founder of Barebrush and a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York City since 1999. She is also an artist, author, and speaker.
Ilene Skeen
ILS Designs
+1 917-806-7992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn