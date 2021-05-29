St Johnsbury/ reckless rampage

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A402441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: Between the late night hours of 05/28 and early hours of 05/29

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halls Pond Road and Leighton Hill Road, Newbury

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Town of Newbury, Tania Boyce

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: State Police responded to Halls Pond Road for the report that sometime over the night someone had run over road signs and mailboxes. Through further investigation the path of destruction from this reckless rampage continued off Halls Pond Road onto Leighton Hill Road all the way to US Route 302. There were several speed limit signs, stop signs and mailboxes all ran over by a vehicle that left the roadway to run them over. The vehicle is unknown at this time but tire tracks at each location indicate the vehicle has BF Goodrich Mud Terrains tires. State Police are asking anyone that has any information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Jason Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks 802-222-4680.