Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,684 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex/Waitsfield Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 21A302006

TROOPER: Jon Prack    

 

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                   

 

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/11/21 1245 hours

STREET: Bridge Street

 

TOWN: Waitsfield, VT

 

 

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Moyes

AGE:  19

SEAT BELT:  Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barre, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu

VEHICLE MODEL: Box Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the top of the cargo box

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 5/28/21 at approximately 11:30 AM, Vermont State Police and DVM CVE Inspectors responded to a crash that had occurred at the covered bridge on Bridge Street, in Waitsfield VT.  The investigation determined that Vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound and struck the outside and roof of the covered bridge before becoming wedged inside of the bridge.  Members from the Waitsfield Highway department arrived and was able to remove some of the damaged bridge to assist removing the vehicle. This was a single vehicle crash.  Vehicle 1 was able to leave the scene under its own power. Noyes was ticketed for Over Road Limits and for Failing to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

 

The bridge will be closed until further notice.

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

You just read:

Middlesex/Waitsfield Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.