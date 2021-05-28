Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court of Missouri to lift prior statewide COVID-19 operational directives

28 May 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Given the decrease in the national and local levels of COVID-19 cases and the effectiveness and availability of approved COVID-19 vaccines, effective June 15, Missouri's appellate and circuit courts – including all associate, family, juvenile, treatment, municipal, and probate divisions – no longer will be required to conduct court proceedings and courthouse activities pursuant to the previously prescribed operational phases and COVID procedures for jury trials. 

Based on local health conditions and recommended CDC guidelines, local chief and presiding judges may exercise their discretion in determining whether precautionary measures should be utilized to ensure the health and safety of those in the courtroom or court facility. 

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

