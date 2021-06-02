Automotive Defense Specialists Announces New Post about Disputes with the California Bureau of Automotive Repair
Automotive Defense Specialists is a best-in-class team of lawyers skilled in Bureau of Automotive Repair disputes.
We understand the owner of a SMOG shop and/or auto repair station may not be interested in a fight, but sometimes the fight comes to them.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of professional defense attorneys representing California technicians and auto repair shops, is proud to announce a new post. The post is a renewed dive into the issue of when (and how) to dispute a decision by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
"We understand the owner of a SMOG shop and/or auto repair station may not be interested in a fight, but sometimes the fight comes to them. This is normally the issue with the Bureau of Automotive Repair," explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "It's best to get prepared and potentially call an attorney to help. Having a defense attorney on one's side can change the attitude of the bureaucracy."
SMOG technicians and auto shop owners can review the new post at https://automotivedefense.com/2021/04/03/most-auto-repair-shop-owners-or-techs-really-dont-want-an-argument-but-sometimes-its-necessary/. Those who want to learn more about STAR invalidations can visit a specific page at https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/bureau-of-automotive-repair-star-invalidation-cases/ or reach out for an attorney consultation. Only a trained attorney can evaluate the facts of a potential dispute and the options that may be available, including retaining a defense lawyer.
TOP ATTORNEYS FIGHT 'THE GOOD FIGHT' IN A BUREAU OF AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR DEFENSE DISPUTE
Here is the background for this release. Handling customer complaints can be an everyday job for auto repair technicians and managers. A car owner could bicker over the price of an auto repair bill or the days it will take to fix the problem. Over time, professional technicians may learn to stop and listen. It can be the right tactic to end an argument and move on. The same attitude may not work in a situation involving a Bureau of Automotive Repair defense dispute, however. The state agency retains lawyers ready to battle against SMOG technicians and station owners and win an argument. Thus, a tech may need the help of a smart defense attorney who knows how to push back. For these reasons, Auto Defense Specialists has announced a new post about the importance of bringing a ‘good fight’ to a Bureau of Automotive Repair defense dispute.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
