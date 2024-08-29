Key Housing Announces Featured Bay Area Short Term Housing Listing for September 2024 CitySouth Apartments of San Mateo

Key Housing announces CitySouth Apartments in San Mateo as the featured Bay Area listing for September 2024.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, a top provider of short-term housing solutions, is proud to announce CitySouth Apartments in San Mateo as its featured Bay Area listing for September 2024. Nestled in the heart of San Mateo, a city renowned for its nearly perfect climate and strategic mid-Peninsula location, CitySouth stands out as an exceptional choice for busy corporate travelers seeking short term housing during trips to the Bay Area."San Mateo is a hidden gem in the Bay Area, offering unparalleled access to both San Francisco and Silicon Valley," said Bob Lee, spokesperson for Key Housing. "CitySouth Apartments perfectly encapsulate the charm and functionality of this vibrant city, providing an ideal home base for professionals on the move."CitySouth Apartments, located just 25 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, is designed with the discerning business traveler in mind and can be found at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/citysouth/ . The complex's colorful, design-centric architecture creates a dynamic living environment, with sleek three-story structures that offer a visual feast. The community’s top-tier amenities include a heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, 24-hour fitness center, and a Zen garden, ensuring that residents can relax and rejuvenate after a long day of work.The community amenities at CitySouth cater to both work and leisure. The on-site business center, media/gaming room, and sports viewing room make it easy to stay productive or unwind. For those who enjoy socializing, the courtyard with a grilling area, poolside cabanas, and lounge spaces provide plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow residents. The complex is also pet-friendly, ensuring that all members of the family, including furry ones, are welcome.San Mateo’s strategic location makes CitySouth an excellent choice for corporate travelers. San Mateo ( https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/ ) is ideally situated for easy access to key Bay Area business hubs, including Redwood City, Foster City, and Santa Clara. Whether commuting to a tech giant in Silicon Valley or heading into San Francisco for meetings, residents at CitySouth enjoy a seamless experience.Key Housing’s selection of CitySouth as the featured listing for September 2024 underscores the company’s dedication to offering premier housing options that meet the diverse needs of corporate travelers. With its exceptional amenities, prime location, and luxurious living spaces, CitySouth Apartments provide the perfect "home away from home" for professionals in the Bay Area. Persons interested in browsing available short term housing in San Mateo can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-mateo/ or reach out for one-on-one help via Key Housing's experts.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.Key Housing(800) 989-0410

