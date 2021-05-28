TimeClick Announces Blog on Memorial Day 2021
Memorial Day, the holiday in which Americans honor the women and men who gave their lives for the United States, will take place on May 31st, 2021. This holiday is celebrated on the last Monday in May every year.
The blog mentioned the many traditions Americans have on this day, including fantastic food, barbeques, and family gatherings. It also pointed out that boating is a big tradition for people in Utah on Memorial Day. These traditions are a fun celebrations, but Esser reminded us to, "make sure to take time to observe and remember the sacrifices that brought us Memorial Day."
Then, presenting the history of this special holiday, the blog stated that the first observance of Memorial Day was over 150 years ago, in honor of the fallen soldiers of the Civil War. Though we now know it as Memorial Day, it was once called "Decoration Day," after the friends and families of the deceased would decorate their graves with flowers, candles, and photographs. We see this tradition still being practiced today in cemeteries all over the United States.
The TimeClick general manager then went on to discuss how Memorial Day affects the American work-force, and the history behind it being observed as a Federal Holiday. In 1971, Congress passed the "Uniform Monday Holiday Act," intending to make Memorial Day a three-day weekend. Due to this, most employers - not just federal employers - give their employees time off.
The blog concluded by announcing that the employee time tracking software company, TimeClick, will be closed on May 31st, to observe Memorial Day.
How will you celebrate Memorial Day? TimeClick recommends taking the day off, seeing your family, and honoring the soldiers that have fought for our country.
