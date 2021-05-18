TimeClick Announces Blog on Employee Time Tracking Requirements
TimeClick, a Time Clock Software Company, Announces a Blog on the Legal Requirements of Tracking Employee HoursLOGAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New business owners question they is legally required of them concerning tracking employee hours.
TimeClick states that at a federal level the requirements are straight forward. "You don't need to complicate it" said Grant, the General Manager at TimeClick.
Grant has worked at TimeClick for 4 years, a time clock software company that has that has helped 7,000+ companies track employee time. Their time tracking software is called TimeClick.
"The requirements are quite simple. Reports of hours worked by employees must be documented each day. Then the same for each week. These records need to be accurate and eligible, too" continued Grant. "If these requirements are satisfied, you're most likely tracking employee's hours correctly."
Others at TimeClick also recommend keeping timesheet records for a minimum of 2 years per federal law and reviewing local employee laws to be sure tracking hours is done correctly.
They state that smooth and simple payroll is the goal. Organized documentation, clean records, and efficient record keeping are crucial to getting employees paid on time and correctly.
Nowadays, most companies have a time clock software like TimeClick to help them track employee time. This makes time tracking easy, efficient, and improves the chances of doing it correctly.
Read TimeClick's full post on time tracking requirements at https://www.timeclick.com/basic-employee-time-tracking-requirements/.
