Contact: Tracy Martin | Historic Sites Section Chief Vermont Division for Historic Preservation 802-828-3051 tracy.martin@vermont.gov

Vermont State Historic Sites Opening for the 2021 Season

Montpelier, VT: The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation is pleased to announce the opening of the State Historic Sites for the 2021 season. Opening on Saturday, May 29, are the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch, Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell, and Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington. The observation deck of the Monument will be open again this season, affording visitors spectacular 360-degree views. On Friday, July 2, Hubbardton Battlefield in Hubbardton and Chimney Point in Addison will be opening to the public. The Senator Justin Morrill State Historic Site in Strafford will open its doors on Saturday, July 3.

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site celebrates the decade during which Coolidge became president with the special exhibit, The Roaring Twenties: Fashions, Fads, and All That Jazz. This exhibit brings the boisterous era to life and illustrates its influence on residents of the White House. Public programs presented throughout the season will highlight this dynamic period in our nation’s history. The President Coolidge site will also host the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership’s Women’s Vote Centennial exhibit that interprets the generations-long struggle for suffrage in New York, Vermont, and Quebec.

Bring the family and explore Vermont’s heritage. New outdoor interpretive panels along the walking trail at the Hubbardton Battlefield recount pivotal points and key players in the only Revolutionary War battle to have been fought in what is now Vermont. We encourage visitors to enjoy this new installation as well as the other recreational activities at our State-owned Historic Sites, which have forested and open walking and hiking trails, bucolic historic landscapes and gardens, and lakeside vistas. Have a picnic, take a hike, tour a historic building, participate in a guided bird walk and photography classes, and view engaging exhibits with remarkable stories to share. The Historic Underwater Preserves will be open by June 1; please check the website to plan your visit.

State-owned Historic Sites will be operating this year in accordance with recommendations outlined in the Governor’s Vermont Forward Plan. At least initially, masks will be required in buildings and when in the presence of others out of doors. Due to social distancing requirements, some spaces will not be open to visitors. Changes to days and hours of operation are possible. For all the most up-to-date information, please visit us online at www.historicsites.vermont.gov, or call (802) 828-3051.

###

About the Division of Historic Preservation The State Historic Sites is owned and operated by the Department of Historic Preservation, which is part of the Department of Housing and Community Development. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works to support vibrant and resilient communities, promote safe and affordable housing for all, protect the state’s historic resources, and improve the quality of life for Vermonters.

About Agency of Commerce and Community Development The mission of ACCD is to help Vermonters improve their quality of life and build strong communities. ACCD accomplishes this mission by providing grants, technical assistance, and advocacy through three divisions: The Department of Economic Development, the Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Department of Housing and Community Development. For more information on ACCD please visit accd.vermont.gov.