Hercules Stands Launches The Ultimate Phone, Tablet, and Mic/Camera Arm Stands in The New DG Adaptive Series
The Hercules DG Adaptive Series includes three new products - the Universal Podcast Mic & Camera Arm Stand, Smartphone Holder, and 2-In-1 Tablet/Phone holder.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier stand company, Hercules, announces the launch of their DG Adaptive Series, expanding the line of the most secure and robust stands on the market. Perfect for podcasters, content creators, and musicians, the DG Adaptive Series includes three new products - the Universal Podcast Mic & Camera Arm Stand, Smartphone Holder, and 2-In-1 Tablet. Available to order now, the new models all include Hercules’ signature groundbreaking design elements such as 360° rotation, the TightVice™ locking mechanism, wider support range to accommodate a variety of devices and accessories, and adaptive application for ease of mounting on any surface.
Universal Podcast Mic & Camera Arm Stand (DG107B / $59.99)
Over the past year, podcasting has become increasingly popular, with people spending on average 6 hours a week listening. The Universal Mic & Camera Arm Stand ( is designed with every podcaster in mind. The robust stand can clamp to a flat or round surface and has the ability to hold a microphone, pop filter, and a smartphone or tablet, so users can easily access content and record effortlessly at the same time. With Hercules' signature TightVice™ 360° rotation, each component can adjust to any angle with ease.
Smartphone Holder (DG207B / $39.99)
From content creators to performing musicians to someone wanting extra support for their smartphone, the Smartphone Holder is the most versatile, secure phone stand available. It fits virtually every phone on the market and is extremely durable. It sets up seamlessly on a flat surface, or with round or square tubes, and supports phone sizes of 4.7”- 6.9”. The stand offers incredible stability to support any livestream or video, while also being the perfect option to easily grab a group photo.
2-In-1 Tablet and Phone Holder (DG307B / $49.99)
The 2-In-1 Tablet and Phone Holder includes all of the groundbreaking elements of the Smartphone Holder with even more adaptability that extends to fit all tablets. With support for tablet and phone sizes 6.1”- 13” inches it also has an option to mount directly into a tripod stand.
From the stage, studio, or home, the DG Adaptive Series delivers. The top choice for musicians and content creators extends to anyone looking for a sturdy and trustworthy setup for their smartphone, tablet, microphone, or camera. All DG Adaptive Models are available worldwide via licensed Hercules dealers and e-commerce partners.
About Hercules Stands
Every stand symbolizes a solution; inspired by musicians like you, from all over the world, to give your instrument the respectful rest it deserves. Groundbreaking development, refined construction, and industry-leading function are the three guiding principles of HERCULES STANDS. These principles guide our design, development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and worldwide distribution. On stage, in the studio, or at home...HERCULES Stands for Trust.
Lynn Tinsey
Richlynn Group
hello@richlynngroup.com