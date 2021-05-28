Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated* Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:07 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and the vehicle, described as a silver Ford Mustang with Maryland tag number 4EH4202, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/7jKUBgNQGyw

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

